Man covered in stab wounds, blood leads to woman's arrest, police say
LAPORTE — A 29-year-old Michigan City woman is in custody and faces several felony charges after police were called out to the scene of a stabbing and found an injured man covered in blood.

McKenzie Logan faces felony counts of aggravated battery, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and battery committed with a deadly weapon, LaPorte County police said.

Police said they were called out at 3:44 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 6800 west block of Bleck Road in rural Coolspring Township in reference to a stabbing.

Police arrived to find a 27-year-old man outside the home covered in blood. Logan was found inside the home, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital and treated for multiple upper body stab wounds, according to police.

Logan was also taken to the hospital for medical treatment and then released to the LaPorte County jail, police said. She remains in custody and is being held on a $25,005 cash-only bond.

