Man crashed into house, slammed door on cop during two-day crime spree, police say

Powell turned north on Clay Street and east on Sixth Avenue, then crashed into a home in the 600 block of East Sixth Avenue, records state.

Powell ran into a wooded area as police set up a perimeter in the area. A Merrillville officer took Powell into custody after he left the woods in the area of Miller and Dekalb streets, records state.

Powell, whose first name is also spelled Sharron and Sharrod on some court records, admitted he did not have a driver's license or identification card, documents allege.

The next morning, a woman entered the Planet Fitness at 1901 E. Ridge Road in Hobart and hung her keys up on a peg while she worked out, court records state.

Surveillance video from the gym showed Powell, who was working out on a nearby treadmill, took the keys and found the woman's red Jeep in a parking lot by using the key fob, records allege.

Police later learned the woman's credit card had been used at a grocery store on North Lake Street in Gary's Miller section, records state.

Investigators learned the woman who owned the Altima that Powell was driving Jan. 20 lived in the area, so they went to her apartment, records state.