Man crashed into house, slammed door on cop during two-day crime spree, police say

CROWN POINT — A Gary man disregarded a traffic signal in Merrillville on Jan. 20, failed to stop for police, crashed into a home in Lake Station and was arrested after attempting to evade officers by running into a wooded area, court records allege.
The next day, after he was released from jail pending formal charges, he stole a car from a woman at a Hobart gym, used her credit card to make a purchase in Gary, and slammed a door on a Hobart police officer after police located him hiding inside a woman's apartment, records state.
Sharrond C. Powell, 19, previously pleaded guilty in December to a level 6 felony count of counterfeiting and was placed on 18 months of probation.
As a result of his arrests Jan. 20 and Jan. 21, he is now being held without bond and facing a petition to revoke probation in the earlier counterfeiting case.
Merrillville police first spotted Powell about 9:50 p.m. Jan 20, when he disregarded a traffic signal at 61st Avenue and Broadway while driving a black Nissan Altima, according to Lake Criminal Court records.
An officer attempted to stop Powell, but he accelerated east on 61st and entered northbound Interstate 65, records allege.
Powell drove about 115 mph in a 55-mph zone on the interstate before exiting on eastbound U.S. 12/20, where he began dodging other vehicles as he drove in oncoming lanes of traffic, documents state.
Powell turned north on Clay Street and east on Sixth Avenue, then crashed into a home in the 600 block of East Sixth Avenue, records state.
Powell ran into a wooded area as police set up a perimeter in the area. A Merrillville officer took Powell into custody after he left the woods in the area of Miller and Dekalb streets, records state.
Powell, whose first name is also spelled Sharron and Sharrod on some court records, admitted he did not have a driver's license or identification card, documents allege.
The next morning, a woman entered the Planet Fitness at 1901 E. Ridge Road in Hobart and hung her keys up on a peg while she worked out, court records state.
Surveillance video from the gym showed Powell, who was working out on a nearby treadmill, took the keys and found the woman's red Jeep in a parking lot by using the key fob, records allege.
Police later learned the woman's credit card had been used at a grocery store on North Lake Street in Gary's Miller section, records state.
Investigators learned the woman who owned the Altima that Powell was driving Jan. 20 lived in the area, so they went to her apartment, records state.
The woman initially told police Powell wasn't there, but Powell — who was standing behind the door — shouldered the door closed and knocked an officer backward, documents allege.
The officer's foot became stuck between the door and a threshold plate, but officers from Hobart and Gary pushed the door open and took Powell into custody.
On the ride to the Hobart city jail, Powell allegedly said, "I guess I stole the wrong vehicle, didn't I?" documents allege.
Powell's latest charges include felony counts of resisting law enforcement, theft and battery on law enforcement and misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement and conversion.