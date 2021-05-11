Man crashes car after leading chase from St. John to Chicago, police say

ST. JOHN — After being caught speeding, a man led chase from St. John into Illinois where he crashed and tried to hide in bushes, police said.

At 11:56 p.m. Monday a Lake County sheriff’s officer saw a vehicle traveling more than 60 mph in a 45 mph zone in the area of 93rd Avenue and Wicker Avenue in St. John, police said.

The officer pulled the vehicle over, but the driver sped away as the officer approached the vehicle, police said. A chase ensued with the squad car following the vehicle west onto U.S. 30, with the driver heading west toward Interstate 394 in Illinois.

As the driver went north on I-394 to Interstate 94, he spun out as he tried to exit onto 130th Street, police said.

The driver and a passenger then jumped out of the car and ran across traffic on I-94. The two then jumped into some bushes in an attempt to hide at 130th Street and Doty Avenue in Chicago, police said.

A police dog was brought to the scene to aid in the search.

Authorities found the driver and arrested him, and the passenger is still at large, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.