Man crashes car twice in pursuit before arrest, police say

HAMMOND — An Illinois man led troopers on a chase and crashed his car twice, once in a construction zone and then on an interstate ramp, police said.

Police arrested the driver, 19-year-old Nevaeh I. Thomas-Moore, of Harvey, and took him to Lake County Jail. Thomas-Moore faces charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, dealing marijuana, reckless driving in a work zone, aggressive driving and possession of marijuana, said Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield.

Around 3 p.m. Wednesday ISP Trooper Dennis Griffin initiated a traffic stop in the westbound lanes of I-80/94 at the 5.8 mile marker.

As Griffin stood outside his squad car, he saw a red Ford Focus approaching while passing several cars on the right shoulder. He then saw the car merge back to a driving lane and speed past the officer.

Griffin reported if the car had not merged, it would have struck his squad car. As the trooper tried to catch up to the vehicle in his squad car, he saw the Ford Focus again passing traffic on the shoulder.

He followed the vehicle as it exited onto Cline Avenue going north and was able to catch up to the driver to attempt to pull the vehicle over. The driver sped away but ended up swerving into several construction barrels and then crashed into a median wall, police said.