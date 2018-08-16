GARY — A convicted felon wanted for robbery out of Terre Haute is in custody after leading police on a high-speed car chase in a stolen car Wednesday night.
The 26-year-old suspect, whose name is being withheld pending formal charges, ended the pursuit when he reportedly crashed into an abandoned building near 37th and Broadway, according to Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady.
Hamady said a Gary police officer was patrolling in the city's Midtown section about 7:15 p.m. Thursday and noticed a driver of a Toyota Rav 4 blow a red light near 19th and Broadway.
The suspect was speeding and driving aggressively despite the officer's attempts to initiate a traffic stop. He fled southbound on Broadway, striking another vehicle in the intersection near 37th Avenue, which sent his car veering off into a vacant building, Hamady said.
The driver then fled the car and hid in the building, prompting the officer to send in a K-9 police dog to apprehend him.
Police learned the driver was a convicted felony, had a warrant out of Terre Haute robbery, and had been driving a vehicle reported stolen out of Indianapolis, Hamady said.
About 19 grams of suspected marijuana was seized from the vehicle. Formal charges are expected to be filed this week.