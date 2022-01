Man crashes into yard after leading chase in stolen car; striking squad car, police say

GARY — After crashing into a yard and attempting to flee on foot, a suspect surrendered once police dogs were deployed in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle, police said.

At 10:20 a.m. Friday Gary officers began to pursue a vehicle that had been taken in a carjacking in Chicago, said Gary Police Department Lt. Thomas Pawlak.

The chase was sparked in the area of Fifth Avenue and Georgia Street, and continued to Taft Street.

The driver crashed the vehicle into a residential yard at 15th Avenue and Williams Street, police said.

During the pursuit, a police car's tires were deflated and the suspect struck another police car, Pawlak said. No one was injured.

In the final crash into a yard, a resident's statue and bird bath were mowed down.

The man attempted to flee the wreck on foot, however, when police dogs were deployed he decided to surrender, Pawlak said.

A weapon was found in the vehicle and recovered by police.

The 19-year-old, whose identity will be released pending formal charges, was transported to Gary City Jail.

