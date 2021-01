Man crashes vehicle after leading chase from Calumet City into Hammond, police say

CALUMET CITY — A man crashed his vehicle after leading a chase from Calumet City into Hammond, police said.

On Monday afternoon officers attempted to pull a vehicle over for a traffic stop at Sibley Boulevard and State Line Road, according to the Calumet City Police Department.

However, the driver did not stop and led chase into Hammond while breaking several traffic laws, police said. The brief chase was terminated but then the suspect vehicle was seen rear-ending another car, prompting police to pursue the driver again.

After crashing, the suspect abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot. Calumet City police chased the man down and arrested him. A handgun that was found in the suspect’s possession was confiscated by police.

The identity of the suspect was not released pending formal charges. He was being held by Hammond authorities and awaits extradition into the custody of Calumet City police.

