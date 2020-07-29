Man cut off motorist, shot him with AK-47, court records allege

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A Merrillville man was released Tuesday after posting a $7,500 cash bond on charges alleging he shot a man with an AK-47 assault-style rifle after a traffic incident.

Carlos K. Hayes III, 19, is accused of cutting a 25-year-old man off in traffic on Broadway in Merrillville and shooting the man June 21 as he attempted to turn around in an apartment complex parking lot.

The 25-year-old told police a man driving a blue Chevrolet Malibu sped past him in traffic and cut him off, causing him to brake suddenly, before turning into the Maple Leaf Apartments in the 7100 block of Broadway, Lake Criminal Court records show.

The man said a large van was speeding behind him, so he also turned toward the Maple Leaf Apartments to avoid a collision. The man said his stick shift car died as he turned around, and he saw a man get out of the Malibu’s driver side with an AK-47, records allege.

The man told the driver — later identified as Hayes — “I ain’t on none of that,” and Hayes fired one shot that struck his body, records state.

The man told Hayes, “You got me, bro,” and Hayes allegedly replied, “Move your head,” before firing another shot, documents state.