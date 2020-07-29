Man cut off motorist, shot him with AK-47, court records allege

CROWN POINT — A Merrillville man was released Tuesday after posting a $7,500 cash bond on charges alleging he shot a man with an AK-47 assault-style rifle after a traffic incident.
Carlos K. Hayes III, 19, is accused of cutting a 25-year-old man off in traffic on Broadway in Merrillville and shooting the man June 21 as he attempted to turn around in an apartment complex parking lot.
The 25-year-old told police a man driving a blue Chevrolet Malibu sped past him in traffic and cut him off, causing him to brake suddenly, before turning into the Maple Leaf Apartments in the 7100 block of Broadway, Lake Criminal Court records show.
The man said a large van was speeding behind him, so he also turned toward the Maple Leaf Apartments to avoid a collision. The man said his stick shift car died as he turned around, and he saw a man get out of the Malibu’s driver side with an AK-47, records allege.
The man told the driver — later identified as Hayes — “I ain’t on none of that,” and Hayes fired one shot that struck his body, records state.
The man told Hayes, “You got me, bro,” and Hayes allegedly replied, “Move your head,” before firing another shot, documents state.
When police arrived, they found the 25-year-old sitting in his black Volkswagen Jetta. He told officers he couldn’t breathe, and he appeared to have a gunshot entry wound under his right arm pit and an exit wound on his back, records state.
The man was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to a Chicago-area hospital for treatment. He later told police he had never met Hayes before.
Investigators found a bullet hole in the Jetta, just above the back driver’s side window.
A witness told police he heard gunshots, looked out and saw Hayes resting an AK-47 rifle on the Malibu as if he were aiming at something, records state. Hayes put an AK-47 rifle behind his back and walked to a building in the complex, records state.
Police executed a search warrant for the Malibu and found a work ID with Hayes’ name on it, 22 grams of suspected marijuana and other items, according to documents.
A day after the shooting, Hayes’ relative called police to report the Malibu stolen. The relative claimed Hayes was out of town and she didn’t know how to contact him, records state.
Police obtained Hayes’ cellphone records, which placed him in the area of the shooting June 21, records state.
Hayes was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.
