Man cut woman's neck during abduction, court records allege

CROWN POINT — A Chicago man was wanted Thursday on charges alleging he forced an ex-girlfriend into a vehicle at knifepoint in Lake Station, hit her and cut her neck before she was able to run to a home for help.

Anthony Turks, 31, already was facing domestic battery charges in Winnebago County, Wisconsin, involving the same woman and allegedly violated his bond by having contact with her, records state.

The woman told police she was working Sunday at a home on 26th Avenue in Lake Station when she stepped outside and Turks approached her from behind with a knife, Lake Criminal Court records show.

She said Turks told her he would slit her throat and kill her if she did "anything stupid," records allege.

She began to struggle, and Turks pushed her down into her vehicle and held her down, records state.

After some time, Turks got her up and walked her along 26th Avenue to Wells Street with a knife to her throat, documents allege.

While they walked, Turks punched her in the forehead and stomach, records state. He then allegedly forced her into a cream-colored Lexus RX SUV.