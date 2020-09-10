Man cut woman's neck during abduction, court records allege

CROWN POINT — A Chicago man was wanted Thursday on charges alleging he forced an ex-girlfriend into a vehicle at knifepoint in Lake Station, hit her and cut her neck before she was able to run to a home for help.
Anthony Turks, 31, already was facing domestic battery charges in Winnebago County, Wisconsin, involving the same woman and allegedly violated his bond by having contact with her, records state.
The woman told police she was working Sunday at a home on 26th Avenue in Lake Station when she stepped outside and Turks approached her from behind with a knife, Lake Criminal Court records show.
She said Turks told her he would slit her throat and kill her if she did "anything stupid," records allege.
She began to struggle, and Turks pushed her down into her vehicle and held her down, records state.
After some time, Turks got her up and walked her along 26th Avenue to Wells Street with a knife to her throat, documents allege.
While they walked, Turks punched her in the forehead and stomach, records state. He then allegedly forced her into a cream-colored Lexus RX SUV.
The woman told police she was able to run to a nearby home for help after Turks began to attempt to get the attention of another man in the area.
Police obtained several surveillance videos showing Turks walking with the woman, and they also recovered a black cloth face covering he had been wearing, records state. The woman received eight sutures to her neck because of her injury.
She told police she had dated Turks in the past, but she left him because because he was abusing her, documents state.
Turks was facing eight felony charges, including kidnapping, criminal confinement and domestic battery.
Adam Makowski
Aldeberto Perez
Alejandro Rodriguez
Anthony Bryant
Anthony Mendez
Anthony Tom Glenn
Autumn Frankovich
Brandon Kish
Brian Howard O'Neal
Cadarryl West
Chrishone Austin
Christian Hepburn
Clifton Ratney
Colton Joshua Christie
Corey Williams
Craig Sobieski
Daniel Vargas
Darryl Thompson
Daveon Murray
David Deangelo Brown
David Garrett
David Rocchi
David Semchuck
Degerie Scott
Devante White
Donte Terrell Paulk
Edmond Campbell
Elizabeth Ferguson
Emilee Barber
Eric Andrew Cannon
Erin Stevens
Gamaliel Olutayo
Gerardo D. Lamadrid
Henry Patterson
Hommy Nieves
Iliana Maya
Irving Coats
Isaac Neely
Ismael Golden
Jaizon Brooks
Jeremy Tims
Jesse Chilcut
Jesse Leon
Jessica Kochale
Joey Chabes
Jonathan Hall
Jose Estrada Reyes
Joshua Jerome Jackson
Joshua Kipp
Joshua Lake
Justin Bere Sims
Karmelo Isaiah Martinez
Keena Watts
Keith Bryant Gillepsie
Kenneth Shaffer
Kristopher John Kleminski
Kyra King
Lorenzo Trejo
Marcus Phillips
Mark Castro
Melissa Cerda
Michael David Steepleton
Michael Green
Michelle Hooper
Miranda James
Moses Ramirez Jr.
Nicholas Bartlett
Nicholas R. Bartlett
Nicholas Ryan Purcell
Nicholas Wilson
Nicolas Castillo
Paris Galloway
Patrick Krishma Cody Griffith
Paul Martin
Ramell Brown
Rebecca Doran
Robert McCorkle
Robert Peksenak
Samantha Shaffer
Shain Aures
Shauntarion Butler
Sheena Rivera
Stephen Anthony Preda
Steve Cribari
Terrance M. Daniels Jr.
Tracy Lynn Cox
Veronica Pierce
William Francisco III
Willie Jones
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.