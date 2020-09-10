 Skip to main content
Man cut woman's neck during abduction, court records allege
Courts
Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — A Chicago man was wanted Thursday on charges alleging he forced an ex-girlfriend into a vehicle at knifepoint in Lake Station, hit her and cut her neck before she was able to run to a home for help.

Anthony Turks, 31, already was facing domestic battery charges in Winnebago County, Wisconsin, involving the same woman and allegedly violated his bond by having contact with her, records state.

The woman told police she was working Sunday at a home on 26th Avenue in Lake Station when she stepped outside and Turks approached her from behind with a knife, Lake Criminal Court records show.

She said Turks told her he would slit her throat and kill her if she did "anything stupid," records allege.

She began to struggle, and Turks pushed her down into her vehicle and held her down, records state.

After some time, Turks got her up and walked her along 26th Avenue to Wells Street with a knife to her throat, documents allege. 

While they walked, Turks punched her in the forehead and stomach, records state. He then allegedly forced her into a cream-colored Lexus RX SUV.

The woman told police she was able to run to a nearby home for help after Turks began to attempt to get the attention of another man in the area.

Police obtained several surveillance videos showing Turks walking with the woman, and they also recovered a black cloth face covering he had been wearing, records state. The woman received eight sutures to her neck because of her injury.

She told police she had dated Turks in the past, but she left him because because he was abusing her, documents state.

Turks was facing eight felony charges, including kidnapping, criminal confinement and domestic battery.

