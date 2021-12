Man dead after leading police on pursuit, crashing into tree, sheriff says

GARY — A Merrillville man died early Tuesday after leading police on a pursuit, losing control of his car after crossing railroad tracks and crashing into a tree, officials said.

Dexter Nalls Jr., 19, was pronounced dead after he was taken by ambulance to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Lake County officers spotted a driver about 11:30 p.m. speeding south on Georgia Street and turned around in an attempt to stop him, Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

"At this time it is unknown why the driver fled," he said.

The driver made several turns while attempting to elude a marked police vehicle and ended up back on southbound Georgia Street, he said.

Officers were attempting to catch up to the vehicle when the driver turned off his headlights, crossed the railroad tracks in the 4100 block of Georgia Street, lost control and struck a tree, Martinez said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department accident reconstruction unit was investigating the crash, and the sheriff's crime scene unit was on-scene for photographs, Martinez said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.