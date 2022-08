Man dead after losing control of vehicle on I-94, Porter County coroner says

PORTAGE — A 23-year-old Hanna man is dead after losing control of his vehicle and crashing early Sunday along a local stretch of Interstate 94, according to the Porter County coroner's office.

The driver, identified as Garrett Hewlett of LaPorte County, was seen by witnesses driving a Buick LaSabre westbound at a high rate of speed before the crash, the coroner said.

The coroner's office was called out at 4:52 a.m.

Hewlett's vehicle was the only one involved in the crash, according to the report.

An investigation is underway, and an autopsy and toxicology tests are pending.

The Indiana State Police are assisting in the investigation.