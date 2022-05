Man dead after Region shooting Tuesday evening, police say

GARY — A 29-year-old man is dead after being found shot in the 1700 block of West 5th Avenue Tuesday evening, according to Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

Police were called out to the area around 5:50 p.m. for reports of shots fired, she said.

Officers found the man lying outside with what appeared to be gunshot wounds, Westerfield said. He was taken to an area hospital where he was later declared deceased.

The man was not immediately identified by police.

The Violent Crimes Division is investigating, she said. Anyone with information is asked to call 219-881-1210 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIM-GP.

