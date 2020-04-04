Man dead after shooting, reports show

GARY — A 26-year-old man was found dead early Saturday after police responded to a report of a gunshot victim, reports show.
Jose R. Gonzalez, of Gary, was found around 12:24 a.m. after police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Clark Road, according to police and the Lake County coroner's office.
A cause and manner of death were pending further investigation, a coroner's news release said.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.
