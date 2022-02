Man dead after shooting self during domestic dispute, standoff, police say

LOWELL — A man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound early Tuesday during a standoff with police, who said they had responded to a domestic dispute.

A female involved in the dispute was unharmed, Lowell Police Chief James R. Woestman said.

Lowell police were called at 7:25 a.m. to the 1600 block of Southview Drive regarding an open line 911 call, Woestman said.

"Upon arrival our officers observed an armed man inside of the residence," the chief said. "Dispatch was able to hear an ongoing domestic dispute between the male and a female."

Officers with the St. John Police Department and Lake County Sheriff's Department arrived and helped establish a perimeter, Woestman said. Members of the county SWAT team also assisted.

"A single gunshot was heard, and officers were able to assist the female from the residence and learned the male was deceased due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound," according to the chief.

Police are not releasing the identities of those involved in an effort to protect the privacy of the family.

"We are grateful for the assistance provided by the St. John and Lake County police departments," Woestman said.

