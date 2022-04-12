 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Man dead after weekend shooting in Hammond, medical examiner says

  • Updated
  • 0
police stock
Provided

HAMMOND — A 20-year-old Gary man was killed in a shooting Saturday night in the 800 block of Drackert Street, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead about 6 p.m. from multiple gunshot wounds. The death was ruled a homicide.

Hammond police did not respond to a request for comment Monday night.

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.

Times staff writer Molly DeVore contributed to this report.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Rape and sexual violence rising concern in Ukraine, says UN Women

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts