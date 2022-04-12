Man dead after weekend shooting in Hammond, medical examiner says

HAMMOND — A 20-year-old Gary man was killed in a shooting Saturday night in the 800 block of Drackert Street, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.
The man, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead about 6 p.m. from multiple gunshot wounds. The death was ruled a homicide.
Hammond police did not respond to a request for comment Monday night.
Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.
Times staff writer Molly DeVore contributed to this report.
Sarah Reese
Lake County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Sarah covers crime, courts and public safety. She began her career at The Times in 2004. Contact her at sarah.reese@nwi.com or 219-933-3351.
