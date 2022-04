Man dead after weekend shooting in Hammond, officials say

HAMMOND — A 20-year-old man was killed in a shooting Saturday night in an alley in the 800 block of Drackert Street, officials said.

Amarion Holmes, who had addresses in Gary and Hammond, was flown to the University of Chicago Medical Center after he was found slumped over inside a vehicle, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office and Hammond police.

Officers were dispatched to the area about 4:30 p.m. after a 911 caller reported hearing one shot in the alley, Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

Holmes was found inside a white vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Holmes was pronounced dead about 6 p.m. at the Chicago hospital. The death was ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. James Onohan at 219-852-2997.

