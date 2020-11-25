Man dead following shooting; police ID person of interest

MICHIGAN CITY — A 26-year-old man was found dead after a shooting early Wednesday at a home in the 200 block of Fir Street, according to Michigan City police.

Police say they have identified a person of interest following the initial investigation and do not believe the shooting was a random act of violence.

The deceased was identified by police as Micah Garrett, of Michigan City.

No details were provided by police concerning the person of interest.

Police were notified about the shooting around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday by a 911 call and officers responding to the scene discovered Garrett dead, according to the department.

Michigan City police ask that anyone with information about the incident contact detective Sgt. Anna Painter at 219-874-3221, extension 1077.