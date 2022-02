Man dead, girlfriend shot in the face along Region street; tips sought, police say

EAST CHICAGO — Police responding to an alert from a gunshot detection system Wednesday night found a 30-year-old Calumet City man dead in a vehicle in the 4900 block of Homerlee Avenue and his girlfriend suffering a gunshot wound to the face, East Chicago police say.

The deceased was identified by police as Robert A. Silvestre.

His 28-year-old girlfriend, who is from Chicago, was taken to St. Catherine Hospital in serious but stable condition, East Chicago Police Deputy Chief Jose Rivera said.

Officers were alerted at 11:39 p.m. Wednesday by the ShotSpotter system of 13 rounds being fired in the 4900 block of Homerlee, Rivera said. While responding, officers were notified of a medical call to a specific address in the same area where they located a blue SUV with Illinois license plates and its hazardous lights on.

"Officers then observed a female running toward them from the SUV," Rivera said. "She approached officers and advised them that she was shot in the face. Officers observed a gunshot wound on her left cheek area."

The woman then told police her boyfriend, later identified as Silvestre, was in the back seat of the SUV and had been shot in the head, police said. Police located Silvestre unresponsive and leaning over in the seat with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head.

Medics arrived on scene and took the woman to the hospital, Rivera said. Silvestre was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Criminal Investigation Division was called out and the Lake County Crime Lab was brought in to process the scene, he said.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Detective Isaac Washington at iwashington@eastchicago.com or at 219-391-8318. Anonymous tips can be made at 219-391-8500.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.