Man demanding to be arrested outside Region jail got his wish, police say

LAPORTE — A man pounding on a jail door Tuesday night demanding to be arrested on an active warrant turned out not to be wanted by police, but he wound up behind bars once he became combative, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department.
County police were called to the downtown jail at about 11:25 p.m. regarding the disturbance, LaPorte County Sheriff's Police Capt. Derek J. Allen said.
An officer arrived to find two jail deputies with a shirtless man near the jail and courthouse. Police also discovered the man, identified as 33-year-old Glynn E. Anderson, had driven an ATV to the area to self-surrender.
Police said they determined Anderson was not wanted, but he became confrontational, refused to follow directions and pulled away from officers.
Anderson was taken into custody on a misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement, Allen said. He is being held without bond and was out on an earlier bond.
The incident took place at nearly the same time police were informed that an inmate had
escaped from LaPorte County Jail.
Desmond L. Robinson, 43, was found injured near the jail after police were notified of bedding hanging from a top floor window at the downtown building.
County police did not say whether the two incidents were related, but they referred to a separate investigation by LaPorte city police.
"It was determined the ATV was associated with an incident that occurred nearby involving Anderson," Allen said.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Bridget McCarthy
Arrest Date: May 8, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 45
Residence: Kalamazoo, MI
Enrique Avila
Arrest Date: May 8, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony Age: 20
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Staci Beard
Arrest Date: May 8, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Residential Entry; Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felonies Age: 31
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Theodore Euler
Arrest Date: May 8, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine; Auto Theft Class: Felonies Age: 33
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Tecoby Sanders
Arrest Date: May 8, 2022 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony Age: 36
Residence: Chicago, IL
Nicholas Lee
Arrest Date: May 7, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Burglary; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 34
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Kevin Coleman
Arrest Date: May 6, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon Class: Felony Age: 35
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Brashon Pender
Arrest Date: May 6, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm Class: Felony Age: 31
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Austin Dunning
Arrest Date: May 6, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Escape Class: Felony Age: 25
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Joseph Parkes-Garay
Arrest Date: May 6, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: Anderson, IN
Residence: 31
Jose Rosales
Arrest Date: May 6, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 20
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Joshua Frothingham
Arrest Date: May 2, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 27
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Robert Sackrider
Arrest Date: May 5, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon Class: Felony Age: 47
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jeni Chase
Arrest Date: May 5, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony Age: 36
Residence: Edwardsburg, MI
Randall Madaras
Arrest Date: May 4, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear; Escape Class: Felonies Age: 31
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Anthony McKinney
Arrest Date: May 4, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 30
Residence: Indianapolis, IN
Christopher Kelley
Arrest Date: May 4, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felony Age: 34
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Danielle Schoonmaker
Arrest Date: May 4, 2022 Arresting Agency: Westville Police Department Offense Description: Fraud On a Financial Institution; Identity Deception Class: Felonies Age: 39
Residence: Schenectady, NY
Jammie Conner
Arrest Date: May 2, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: Michigan City, IN
William Miller Jr.
Arrest Date: May 3, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Habitual Traffic Offender; Resisting Law Enforcement Class: Felonies Age: 58
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Ramon Rubi-Rodriguez
Arrest Date: May 2, 2022 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: Possession of Firearm by an alien Class: Felony Age: 30
Residence: Pittsburgh, PA
Mack Walker Jr.
Arrest Date: May 2, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Habitual Traffic Offender Class: Felony Age: 52
Residence: South Bend, IN
Stacey Scheppner
Arrest Date: May 2, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Neglect of a Dependent; Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felonies Age: 54
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Vincent Reeves
Arrest Date: May 1, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Unlawful Possession or Use of a Legend Drug Class: Felony Age: 48
Residence: Knox, IN
Joseph Trembinski
Arrest Date: May 2, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Counterfeiting Class: Felony Age: 35
Residence: Gary, IN
Xuan Logan II
Arrest Date: May 1, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Battery Class: Felony Age: 26
Residence: LaPorte, IN
