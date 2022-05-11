 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Man demanding to be arrested outside Region jail got his wish, police say

  • 0

LAPORTE — A man pounding on a jail door Tuesday night demanding to be arrested on an active warrant turned out not to be wanted by police, but he wound up behind bars once he became combative, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department.

County police were called to the downtown jail at about 11:25 p.m. regarding the disturbance, LaPorte County Sheriff's Police Capt. Derek J. Allen said.

An officer arrived to find two jail deputies with a shirtless man near the jail and courthouse. Police also discovered the man, identified as 33-year-old Glynn E. Anderson, had driven an ATV to the area to self-surrender.

Police said they determined Anderson was not wanted, but he became confrontational, refused to follow directions and pulled away from officers.

Anderson was taken into custody on a misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement, Allen said. He is being held without bond and was out on an earlier bond.

The incident took place at nearly the same time police were informed that an inmate had escaped from LaPorte County Jail.

People are also reading…

Desmond L. Robinson, 43, was found injured near the jail after police were notified of bedding hanging from a top floor window at the downtown building.

County police did not say whether the two incidents were related, but they referred to a separate investigation by LaPorte city police.

"It was determined the ATV was associated with an incident that occurred nearby involving Anderson," Allen said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Vigils in West Bank for killed Al Jazeera journalist

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts