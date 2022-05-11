Man demanding to be arrested outside Region jail got his wish, police say

LAPORTE — A man pounding on a jail door Tuesday night demanding to be arrested on an active warrant turned out not to be wanted by police, but he wound up behind bars once he became combative, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department.

County police were called to the downtown jail at about 11:25 p.m. regarding the disturbance, LaPorte County Sheriff's Police Capt. Derek J. Allen said.

An officer arrived to find two jail deputies with a shirtless man near the jail and courthouse. Police also discovered the man, identified as 33-year-old Glynn E. Anderson, had driven an ATV to the area to self-surrender.

Police said they determined Anderson was not wanted, but he became confrontational, refused to follow directions and pulled away from officers.

Anderson was taken into custody on a misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement, Allen said. He is being held without bond and was out on an earlier bond.

The incident took place at nearly the same time police were informed that an inmate had escaped from LaPorte County Jail.

Desmond L. Robinson, 43, was found injured near the jail after police were notified of bedding hanging from a top floor window at the downtown building.

County police did not say whether the two incidents were related, but they referred to a separate investigation by LaPorte city police.

"It was determined the ATV was associated with an incident that occurred nearby involving Anderson," Allen said.

