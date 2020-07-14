You are the owner of this article.
Man denies allegations he beat woman, forced her to withdraw money from bank
Man denies allegations he beat woman, forced her to withdraw money from bank

Marvin J. Thompson

CROWN POINT — A Gary man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges alleging he beat a woman and forced her to withdraw money from a bank.

Marvin J. Thompson, 24, was arrested July 2 after exiting a Hobart hotel by agents with the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, Inspector Nicholas Gonzalez said.

Thompson ran from task force investigators but was quickly caught, Gonzalez said. 

Thompson was wanted on several charges, including three felony counts of robbery, two counts of criminal confinement, two counts of kidnapping and one count of domestic battery.

According to court records, Thompson became angry with a girlfriend Jan. 7 because she refused to give him more than $300.

The woman told police she agreed to drive with Thompson to Regional Federal Credit Union, 7144 Kennedy Ave. in Hammond, to give him $300 so he would stop bothering and hitting her, records allege.

Man beat girlfriend, chased her down before forcing her to withdraw money, records allege

As she withdrew the money, Thompson leaned over and whispered, "All of it," but she said no, records state. 

Thompson is accused of punching her in the ribs as she drove and grabbing her by the hair after she pulled over and attempted to run from him, records allege.

About 10 a.m., they returned to the bank and the woman attempted to slip a note that said, "Tell me to come inside," in with her withdrawal slip for $600, documents state.

Thompson allegedly found the note and threw it on the floorboard before submitting the rest of the paperwork to a teller. As the teller sent the money out, the woman ran from the vehicle and Thompson then drove off, records state.

Thompson was released from jail July 7 after posting nearly $2,500 in bond. His next court hearing is set for Sept. 1.

