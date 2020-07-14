Man denies allegations he beat woman, forced her to withdraw money from bank

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A Gary man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges alleging he beat a woman and forced her to withdraw money from a bank.

Marvin J. Thompson, 24, was arrested July 2 after exiting a Hobart hotel by agents with the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, Inspector Nicholas Gonzalez said.

Thompson ran from task force investigators but was quickly caught, Gonzalez said.

Thompson was wanted on several charges, including three felony counts of robbery, two counts of criminal confinement, two counts of kidnapping and one count of domestic battery.

According to court records, Thompson became angry with a girlfriend Jan. 7 because she refused to give him more than $300.

The woman told police she agreed to drive with Thompson to Regional Federal Credit Union, 7144 Kennedy Ave. in Hammond, to give him $300 so he would stop bothering and hitting her, records allege.

As she withdrew the money, Thompson leaned over and whispered, "All of it," but she said no, records state.

Thompson is accused of punching her in the ribs as she drove and grabbing her by the hair after she pulled over and attempted to run from him, records allege.