Man deserves to spend life in prison for executing 2 teens, judge says

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge sentenced a man Friday to 130 years in prison for waking two teenagers from a sleep in fall 2020 and executing them over a missing handgun.

Judge Salvador Vasquez said the lengthy sentence meant Alvino S. "Vino" Amaya, 37, likely will die in prison.

"In a case like this, my conscience tells me you deserve all of this," the judge said. "You really do."

A jury found Amaya guilty in March of two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of 18-year-old Elijah Robinson and his friend Maxwell Kroll, 17, on Oct. 16, 2020, in the boys' home in the 3900 block of West 51st Avenue in Calumet Township. Both died from gunshots wounds to the head.

Vasquez sentenced Amaya to two consecutive 60-year sentences for the murder of each teen, plus another 10 years for a firearm enhancement.

"Your character is horrible and violent," Vasquez said. "Through this sentence, there is no chance that you should see any kind of freedom."

Amaya's co-defendant, Dawn "Mama D" Carden, 43, pleaded guilty to helping him hide the murder weapon. She could face up to 12 years in prison if Vasquez accepts her plea agreement.

Kroll's sister, Jasmine Dunfee, said he was an amazing, smart kid who had a bright future.

He and Robinson had been friends since kindergarten and had an unbreakable bond, she said.

"I felt like I lost two brothers that day," said Dunfee, who added she and Kroll lost both of their parents. "I've been through a lot of things, but this broke me."

Robinson's mother, Brandi Kibler, said her son was a beautiful boy and a good kid.

"He was always so sweet and funny," she said. "He was always trying to make people laugh."

Kibler said she was such a terrible state of shock after learning of her son's murder, it was difficult to find the words to tell other family members.

"When the pain hits, it's unbearable," she said. "The panic attacks never stop. The pain never stops."

Robinson's sister, Natalie Robinson, said Elijah Robinson was her best friend.

"When I had to call my mother and tell her my brother was dead, that's when I lost all the happiness I ever had," she said. "I will never get that image out of my head."

According to testimony at trial, Natalie Robinson found her brother and Kroll dead in a bedroom they shared after going to their home to check on them.

Jonathan Robinson, Elijah Robinson's father, said it was difficult to find words to explain how his son's murder affected the family.

"He was a caring son, a loving big brother, a great-grandson, a cousin and a friend," Jonathan Robinson said.

"Not a day goes by that I don't think about Elijah and all the memories we made," he said. "I would give anything to hear his voice or see him smile again."

Elijah Robinson and Kroll are gone all because of a gun, which probably cost only a few hundred dollars, he said.

"It's hard to imagine the terror these two boys had to endure," he said.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jacquelyn Altpeter said Amaya previously had been convicted of attacking another man as he lay in bed, beating him so severely he suffered several facial fractures.

"The defendant clearly executed both boys," she said. "That is a real-life nightmare that both those boys went through."

She asked for a sentence of 130 years.

Amaya declined to make a statement.

Defense attorney Steven Mullins said his job was to protect Amaya's rights and asked Vasquez to appoint an appellate public defender.

Several of Amaya's family members attended his sentencing and continued to support him, Mullins said.

Mullins asked for a concurrent sentence of 55 years on each murder count, plus five more years for the firearm enhancement.

A concurrent sentence was justified because the killings stemmed from the same events, he said.

Vasquez said a concurrent sentence would be improper.

Amaya served a prison sentence, came out and was convicted of two misdemeanors, and failed at probation, he said.

The intent of the criminal justice system is to rehabilitate defendants, but Amaya's prior cases had "absolutely no effect" on his criminal behavior, the judge said.

Vasquez said he could find nothing in Amaya's background that warranted any leniency. He granted the defense's request to appoint a public defender for a possible appeal.

