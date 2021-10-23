Man died after evading officers during chase, crashing into field, police say

GARY — A driver died Wednesday after he was involved in a hit-and-run, led police on a chase and crashed into a field, an official said.

The driver was found unresponsive after the white Buick he was driving jumped a drainage ditch where westbound 35th Avenue ends at Chase Street, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The driver's name has not yet been released, the Lake County coroner's office said.

An officer working with the city's Multi-Agency Gang Unit first spotted the man about 8:50 p.m. Wednesday as he drove a white Buick, which matched the description of a stolen car, west on 39th Avenue near Georgia Street, police said.

The officer, who was traveling east on 39th Avenue, was turning around as he saw the Buick go north on Delaware Street without signaling, Hamady said.

When the officer caught up to the Buick, he found it had been involved in a crash with a Chevrolet Charger. The officer stopped his car and got out to check on those involved, and the driver of the Buick sped up and hit a pole, police said.

After restarting the Buick, the driver took off through a yard, Hamady said.