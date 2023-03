SWAT vans arrive at Hobart police standoff A 43-year-old man from Tennessee was found dead in his residence after police and SWAT officers swarmed a Hobart neighborhood Sunday for repor…

HOBART — A man who Hobart police said was barricaded inside a home during a SWAT standoff Sunday afternoon died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Detective Lt. Nicholas Wardrip said Tuesday.

Police said the deceased male is a 43-year-old from Tennessee but will not release his name at this time. SWAT officers discovered him dead in the residence around 7:15 p.m. Wardrip said the man was living at the home. Police have not released any additional information on circumstances surrounding the death.

A neighbor harassing SWAT team members during the standoff faces multiple felony charges after disrupting the incident and causing further commotion in the area, Hobart police said.

Officers were dispatched around 4:20 p.m. to the 1700 block of Old Ridge Road for reports of shots fired. Upon arriving at the scene, they entered the residence and heard a gunshot come from a bedroom in the back of the home and swiftly left the house. Snipers from the Northwest Regional SWAT team were requested at the scene and established a perimeter, according to court documents related to the case.

While snipers were positioned outside the residence, a man in a neighboring home started to talk to the snipers from his window. A sergeant told the man to stay inside his home for his safety, and the man pulled out a black revolver and pointed it at the sergeant. According to court documents, the snipers were forced to rearrange themselves and establish a perimeter around the neighboring home.

The man, Charles Young, 48, of Hobart, repeatedly opened the window and at one point came outside, asking what he had done. Officers told him to walk toward their vehicle, and he obeyed at first but then ran toward police, flashing his middle finger and yelling expletives at the officers.

Young was ultimately taken into custody and charged with felony counts of intimidation, resisting law enforcement, pointing a firearm and battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety official after kicking an officer in the groin.

Merrillville, New Chicago, St. John, Crown Point and Dyer police were on scene to assist, plus personnel from Hobart fire and Lake County Sheriff's Department.

