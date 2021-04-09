Man dies after alleged shootout with Calumet City officer, police say

CALUMET CITY — A man has died after being shot by a police officer when he allegedly raised a handgun at the officer during a traffic stop late March, authorities said.

Alvin A. Burrage, 26, of Calumet City was pronounced dead about 7:19 a.m. Thursday at the University of Chicago Medical Center, Cook County medical examiner records show.

The manner and primary cause of Burrage's death was still pending Friday.

Burrage was shot Thursday, March 25 after he was stopped by a Calumet City officer, then got a handgun from his car and began to point it at the officer, police have said.

The officer stopped Burrage about 4:53 p.m. that day in the 500 block of Jeffrey Avenue on suspicion of a traffic violation. Police did not specify the nature of the traffic violation.

Immediately after he was stopped, Burrage stepped out of car, reached into the back to retrieve a handgun, and began to raise it at the officer, police allege.

As he began to point the gun, the officer fired one shot, striking Burrage. Burrage then led the officer on a foot chase and continued to fire several rounds at the officer before getting back into his vehicle and driving away while the officer took cover, police allege.