Man dies after being ejected from vehicle in Sauk Village

SAUK VILLAGE — A man died after being ejected from his vehicle in a rollover crash early Monday, officials said.
At 5:42 a.m. first responders were called to a wreck in the 1900 block of E. 231st Street in Sauk Village.
A vehicle had rolled over and the driver was ejected, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office reported.
The driver, a 22-year-old Sauk Village man was declared dead at 6:14 a.m. from multiple injuries. The Cook County Sheriff's Office said nothing appeared suspicious about the incident and the medical examiner classified his death as accidental.
The man's identity has not yet been released pending family notification.