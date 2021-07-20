 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man dies after being ejected from vehicle in Sauk Village
urgent

Man dies after being ejected from vehicle in Sauk Village

Ambulance stock

File photo of ambulance.

 Times file photo

SAUK VILLAGE — A man died after being ejected from his vehicle in a rollover crash early Monday, officials said. 

At 5:42 a.m. first responders were called to a wreck in the 1900 block of E. 231st Street in Sauk Village. 

A vehicle had rolled over and the driver was ejected, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office reported. 

Join Tristan DeFord, Jami Rieck, and Nancy Zakutanksky on a shift working for Superior Ambulance in Merrillville.

The driver, a 22-year-old Sauk Village man was declared dead at 6:14 a.m. from multiple injuries. The Cook County Sheriff's Office said nothing appeared suspicious about the incident and the medical examiner classified his death as accidental. 

The man's identity has not yet been released pending family notification. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden reports progress after 6 months in office

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts