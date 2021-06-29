 Skip to main content
Man dies after being found unresponsive in jail cell, police say
Man dies after being found unresponsive in jail cell, police say

LAPORTE — Authorities are investigating after a man serving time at LaPorte County Jail died Tuesday morning. 

Joel L. Ohms, 45, of Michigan City, was found unresponsive in his cell by a member of the jail division early Tuesday, said LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Capt. Derek Allen. 

The staff immediately came to his aid, performing resuscitation efforts on Ohms. LaPorte County Emergency medical Services responded and took him to the Northwest Health LaPorte. 

Ohms was pronounced dead at the hospital at 7:29 a.m. Tuesday. 

The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office said Ohms had surrendered himself on Monday evening in the police department lobby. He was then booked into the jail to begin serving his sentence, which was a series of one-day periods in jail. 

Police said he was set to be released 6 p.m. Tuesday. A death investigation is being conducted by the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division, with LaPorte County sheriff's police and the LaPorte County coroner's office assisting. 

According to records from LaPorte Superior Court, Ohms was sentenced on June 22 after he pleaded guilty to an OWI charge that was filed against him on Dec. 28, 2020. He was ordered to serve 356 days in jail.

Ohm's cause of death has not been released and no further information was available pending the ongoing investigation. 

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

