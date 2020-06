Man dies after being robbed, thrown from vehicle, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Chesterton man died after he was robbed of his phone and thrown from a vehicle in Hammond, police said.

Neil Worley, a 35-year-old Chesterton resident, was pronounced dead at Franciscan Health hospital in Hammond at 6:45 a.m. Monday, according to the Lake County coroner's officer. The cause and manner of death are still pending.

Hammond police said they found Worley on the ground on the 4700 block of Cedar Avenue a little after 10 p.m. Sunday.

He told police he was in a vehicle with three people who robbed him and took his cell phone.

Worley was taken to the hospital, where he later died, Hammond police Lt. Steven Kellogg said. Police are investigating the crime as a robbery.

Anyone with information about what happened, who was in the vicinity of the 4700 block of Cedar Avenue last night, or who might have video surveillance between the hours of 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. on May 31, is urged to call Hammond Police Department Det. Lt. Dave Carter at (219) 852-2984 or Det. Sgt. Adam Clark at (219) 852-2987.

