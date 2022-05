Man dies after being shot in front of woman, children, Region police say

GARY — A 25-year-old man was shot to death and a 1-year-old child was wounded in one of two separate shootings last weekend, police said.

Nehemiah L. Martin, of Gary, was found unresponsive on the ground outside a minivan parked about 6 p.m. Saturday near West 17th Avenue and Tyler Street, according to the Lake County coroner's office and police.

A witness told police a man in a white sedan, possibly a four-door, pulled up alongside the minivan and shot the man.

Police administered CPR on the unresponsive man until medics arrived, but he later was pronounced dead at the scene by Lake County coroner's investigators, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

A woman at the scene was holding the 1-year-old but would not allow medics to check the child at that time, police said.

About six hours later, police and medics were dispatched to a Gary residence and determined the child had suffered a gunshot wound to the arm, Hamady said.

Detective Gregory Fayson, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, was investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 219-755-3855.

A 20-year-old Gary man was wounded about 6 p.m. Sunday when gunfire erupted as he was playing basketball in the 4400 block of Kentucky Street, police said.

Police initially were dispatched to the area of a report of several men with large automatic weapons and shots fired, Hamady said.

A woman flagged an officer down as he arrived in the area and led him to the wounded man.

Witnesses described a vehicle that may have been involved as a black newer model four-door car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. James Nielsen at 219-881-1210.

To anonymously report crime in Gary, call 866-CRIME-GP.

Times staff writer Robert Kasarda contributed to this report.

