UPDATE: Man dies after being shot in neck while driving, officials say

CALUMET TOWNSHIP — A Hammond man died hours after he was shot while driving Sunday evening, officials said.

Antwion Mcgee, 28, was driving a black Chevrolet Impala east on 47th Avenue approaching Cleveland Street about 6 p.m. when another car pulled up alongside him and someone in that car opened fire, according to the medical examiner's office and Lake County sheriff's police.

The driver of the suspect's car fled north on Cleveland Street, east on 45th Avenue and north on Grant Street, where he sped away from an off-duty Merrillville police officer, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

Mcgee's Impala continued moving, while he was slumped over the steering wheel, until an off-duty Lake County dispatcher pulled in front of his car and brought it to a stop, Martinez said.

A witness gained entry to the Impala and attempted to provide first aid until emergency crews arrived, he said.

Mcgee was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and transferred to a Chicago-area hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 8 p.m., according to police and the medical examiner's office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.