Man dies after crashing car into Gary home, police say
Man dies after crashing car into Gary home, police say

GARY — A man died after crashing a car into a home Monday afternoon near the intersection of West Fourth Avenue and Marshall Street, police said.

The driver, a 25-year-old Gary man, was found unresponsive but breathing when police arrived to the scene, but later died from his injuries at a local hospital, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

Police found the man in a gray Dodge Journey while responding at 2:32 p.m. to the crash scene.

The man was transported to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus and later pronounced dead.

A witness told police the Dodge sped off the road before crashing into a nearby home.

There were no other reported injuries.

Westerfield said it wasn't immediately possible to determine whether intoxication was a factor in the crash due to the driver's condition at the scene. A toxicology report is pending.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with more information is urged to called Sgt. Ryan Martens of the Gary Traffic Division at 219-881-1217.

