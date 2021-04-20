Man dies after crashing car into Gary home, police say

GARY — A man died after crashing a car into a home Monday afternoon near the intersection of West Fourth Avenue and Marshall Street, police said.
The driver, a 25-year-old Gary man, was found unresponsive but breathing when police arrived to the scene, but later died from his injuries at a local hospital, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.
Police found the man in a gray Dodge Journey while responding at 2:32 p.m. to the crash scene.
The man was transported to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus and later pronounced dead.
A witness told police the Dodge sped off the road before crashing into a nearby home.
There were no other reported injuries.
Westerfield said it wasn't immediately possible to determine whether intoxication was a factor in the crash due to the driver's condition at the scene. A toxicology report is pending.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Anyone with more information is urged to called Sgt. Ryan Martens of the Gary Traffic Division at 219-881-1217.
