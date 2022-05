Man dies after Region shooting

HAMMOND — A 20-year-old man died at a local hospital Monday he was shot in the chest inside a residence, officials said.

Frank E. Koonce Jr., of Hammond, was found after police responded about 2 p.m. to a report of a gunshot wound victim, according to the Lake County coroner's office and Hammond police.

Hammond Fire Department medics took Koonce to Franciscan Health hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 2:45 p.m.

The death was ruled a homicide, a coroner's release said.

Anyone with video home surveillance footage or information about the homicide is asked to call Detective Sgt. Nicole Duncanson at 219-852-2968.

