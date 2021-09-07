Man dies after shooting at Region hotel

DOLTON — A Chicago man is dead after a shooting at a hotel early Monday morning, according to the Dolton Police Department and the Lake County coroner’s office.

Officers were sent to the Prestige Inn and Suites at 1335 E. Sibley Blvd. after witnesses heard gunfire about 4 a.m., Dolton Police Chief Robert Collins said. Police were directed to one of the rooms, where a man appeared to have been shot twice.

The Lake County coroner’s office identified the man as 32-year-old Dionte Smith, of Chicago. Smith was pronounced dead a little after 5 a.m. at Franciscan Health hospital in Hammond.

Detectives are investigating the incident, and no one was in custody as of Tuesday morning, Collins said.

