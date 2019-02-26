Try 1 month for 99¢
EAST CHICAGO — A Gary man died at a local hospital late Monday after a shooting in the city's Harbor section, a coroner's release said.

Ahlon Buggs, 23, was shot in the 3900 block of Pulaski Street in East Chicago, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

He was taken to St. Catherine Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:23 p.m.

East Chicago police are investigating, a coroner's release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 219-391-8400. To remain anonymous, call 219-391-8500.

