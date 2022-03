Man dies at Munster hospital after collision with semi, police say

HAMMOND — A Lansing man died following a semi crash on Interstate 80/94 early Friday.

At 1 a.m. first responders were called to a crash between a semitrailer and passenger car on westbound I-80/94 westbound near the 1.5 mile-marker, said Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield.

The location of the wreck was 1.5 miles east of the Illinois/Indiana state line.

ISP Trooper Kevin Council investigated the scene and determined the driver of a red 2009 Cadillac CTS lost control of the vehicle while driving in the westbound lanes. The vehicle spun out in the path of a 2016 Freightliner semi, causing the semi to collide with the driver's side of the Cadillac.

Then, the semi crashed into a concrete barrier on the right side of the road, causing the trailer to detach and overturn. The semi driver and a Good Samaritan removed the driver, who had no pulse, from the Cadillac to give him first aid.

Once Hammond EMS staff arrived, the man was taken to Munster Community Hospital, where he died from his injuries. The semi driver was not injured.

The crash victim has been identified by the Lake County Coroner's Office as Jarrod Hall, 55, from Lansing, after family was notified.

The right two lanes of the interstate were temporarily closed for several hours for crash reconstruction and vehicle removal.

Hoosier Helpers, Bert’s Towing, Hammond Fire/EMS and the Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction Team worked at the scene.

