 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man dies at Munster hospital after early morning crash, officials say
urgent

Man dies at Munster hospital after early morning crash, officials say

Franciscan Health Munster File

Franciscan Health Munster hospital.

 File

LYNWOOD — A car crash claimed the life of one Lynwood man early Saturday. 

David Taylor, 47, was declared dead at 3:20 a.m. Saturday, according to a report from Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey. 

Taylor died after a car crash at Torrence Avenue and Glenwood-Lansing Road in Lynwood, police confirmed. 

He was taken to Franciscan Health Munster, where the coroner's staff was called to examine his remains. The Cook County Sheriff's Department was the main responding agency. 

Police and fire personnel did not immediately respond to The Times inquiries on the details of the crash.

Lywnood Fire Department and EMS, Lynwood Police Department and the Lake County coroner's office assisted at the scene. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US: Flag-Raising Ceremonies To Celebrate Juneteenth Held Across The Nation

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts