Man dies at Munster hospital after early morning crash, officials say

LYNWOOD — A car crash claimed the life of one Lynwood man early Saturday.

David Taylor, 47, was declared dead at 3:20 a.m. Saturday, according to a report from Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey.

Taylor died after a car crash at Torrence Avenue and Glenwood-Lansing Road in Lynwood, police confirmed.

He was taken to Franciscan Health Munster, where the coroner's staff was called to examine his remains. The Cook County Sheriff's Department was the main responding agency.

Police and fire personnel did not immediately respond to The Times inquiries on the details of the crash.

Lywnood Fire Department and EMS, Lynwood Police Department and the Lake County coroner's office assisted at the scene.

