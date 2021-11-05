 Skip to main content
Man dies following crash on I-94 ramp in Highland
Man dies following crash on I-94 ramp in Highland

A rollover truck blocked traffic early Monday on the northbound ramp of Indianapolis Boulevard to eastbound Interstate 94.

HIGHLAND — A crash victim died following a rollover crash involving a truck in Highland earlier this week. 

Ernest Brien III, 50, died at the scene of the wreck Monday, according to a report from Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey. Brien, of Terre Haute, was pronounced dead at 7:30 a.m. Monday. 

Police responded to the crash at 6:45 a.m. Monday on the northbound ramp of Indianapolis Boulevard to eastbound Interstate 94, Indiana State Police said. 

Agencies who responded include Highland Fire Department, Indiana State Police and the Lake County Coroner's Office. 

