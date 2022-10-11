Man dies following kite surfing lesson, name released by officials

MICHIGAN CITY — A 56-year-old Bremen man, pulled from Lake Michigan Saturday following a kite surfing incident, has died, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is reporting.

The deceased was identified early Tuesday by the DNR as Douglas Tolle.

Police had been called out at 5:23 p.m. Saturday to Washington Park Beach for a report of a man nearly drowning while kite surfing in Lake Michigan, according to the state.

Tolle "was reportedly participating in a kite surfing lesson when, for unknown reasons, he began struggling in the water," the DNR said. "By the time other kite surfers reached Tolle, he was unconscious."

He was brought to shore where life saving efforts were started and then transported in critical condition to Franciscan Health Michigan City hospital.

Tolle died shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, according to the DNR.

"The preliminary cause of death is cardiac arrest due to drowning," officials said.

Dave Benjamin, with the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, said, "People who participate in extreme water sports push their limits and overcome challenges. Unfortunately, sometimes incidents do happen, even if they have a long history."

"A seasoned veteran like Dale Earnhardt passed away driving in a NASCAR race," Benjamin said. "Extreme sports do have risks involved."

The lake remains dangerous throughout the year, Benjamin said.

"Drownings happen year-round, with swimming and boating in the summer and extreme sports and fishing this time of year," he said. "In wintertime, people drown falling off the ice shelf. There are year-round seasonal activities on the Great Lakes and there's now a higher risk for extreme water sports enthusiasts."

Times Staff Writer Joseph S. Pete contributed to this report.