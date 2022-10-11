 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story urgent

Man dies following kite surfing lesson, name released by officials

  • 0
Michigan City drowning

A water rescue took place at Washington Park in Michigan City on Saturday.

First responders rescue a kiteboard from Lake Michigan in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY — A 56-year-old Bremen man, pulled from Lake Michigan Saturday following a kite surfing incident, has died, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is reporting.

The deceased was identified early Tuesday by the DNR as Douglas Tolle.

Police had been called out at 5:23 p.m. Saturday to Washington Park Beach for a report of a man nearly drowning while kite surfing in Lake Michigan, according to the state.

Riding Shotgun/DNR Conservation Officer Tyler Brock

Tolle "was reportedly participating in a kite surfing lesson when, for unknown reasons, he began struggling in the water," the DNR said. "By the time other kite surfers reached Tolle, he was unconscious."

He was brought to shore where life saving efforts were started and then transported in critical condition to Franciscan Health Michigan City hospital.

Tolle died shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, according to the DNR.

People are also reading…

"The preliminary cause of death is cardiac arrest due to drowning," officials said.

Dave Benjamin, with the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, said, "People who participate in extreme water sports push their limits and overcome challenges. Unfortunately, sometimes incidents do happen, even if they have a long history."

"A seasoned veteran like Dale Earnhardt passed away driving in a NASCAR race," Benjamin said. "Extreme sports do have risks involved."

The lake remains dangerous throughout the year, Benjamin said.

"Drownings happen year-round, with swimming and boating in the summer and extreme sports and fishing this time of year," he said. "In wintertime, people drown falling off the ice shelf. There are year-round seasonal activities on the Great Lakes and there's now a higher risk for extreme water sports enthusiasts."

Times Staff Writer Joseph S. Pete contributed to this report.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Israel confirms 'historic' sea border deal struck with Lebanon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts