Man dies following Valpo shooting; woman in critical, but stable condition, police say
VALPARAISO — One of two people shot Tuesday evening at a local apartment complex has died and the other is in critical/serious condition, but remains stable, police said.

A 38-year-old man died after being transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the head, according to Valparaiso police.

A 22-year-old woman, who was also shot, remains at the same hospital.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting in the 150 block of Mayfield Avenue, but believe it to be an isolated, domestic situation.

"There is no threat to public safety stemming from this investigation," police said.

Officers were called at 5 p.m. to the apartment building and found the female gunshot victim outside, police had said. She told officers that the person who shot her was inside a nearby apartment.

Officers investigated the apartment and found the man with a gunshot wound to his head. 

A child was found unharmed near the residence following the shooting and was placed in safe care, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Valparaiso police at 219-462-2135.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

