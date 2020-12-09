Man dies following Valpo shooting; woman in critical, but stable condition, police say

VALPARAISO — One of two people shot Tuesday evening at a local apartment complex has died and the other is in critical/serious condition, but remains stable, police said.
A 38-year-old man died after being transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the head, according to Valparaiso police.
A 22-year-old woman, who was also shot, remains at the same hospital.
Police are continuing to investigate the shooting in the 150 block of Mayfield Avenue, but believe it to be an isolated, domestic situation.
"There is no threat to public safety stemming from this investigation," police said.
Support Local Journalism
Officers were called at 5 p.m. to the apartment building and found the female gunshot victim outside, police had said. She told officers that the person who shot her was inside a nearby apartment.
Officers investigated the apartment and found the man with a gunshot wound to his head.
A child was found unharmed near the residence following the shooting and was placed in safe care, police said.
Anyone with information was asked to contact Valparaiso police at 219-462-2135.
Andrew Adam Mecha
Antiwone Rudd
Clayton Tyler Ewing
Colin Switalski
Courtland Harris
Daniel Lee Williams
Gerald Junior Martin
Jalen Jamal Marshall
Jessica Lyn Stivanson
John Gustin
Kristyn Laura Boskov
Kyla Deanne Dunn
Mark Anthony Bajza
Nicholas Lewis
Noah Spencer William Gibson
Oliver Anthony Fernando Owens
Patricia Ann Rife
Pilialoha Ingrid Haymes
Robert Davenport
Robert Kevin Bauske
Roy Charles Solofra
Tamera Marie Stark
Timothy Vojslavek
Zachary Ryan Pierce
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.