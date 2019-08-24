{{featured_button_text}}
GARY — A 43-year-old man died in a homicide early Friday, according to the Lake County coroner. 

Joseph H. Wagner Jr., of Gary, died in the 4000 block of Martin Luther King Dr. from gunshot wounds, according to a release from the Lake County coroner's office. 

The coroner's office was dispatched at 4:45 a.m. Wagner was pronounced dead at 5:30 a.m. 

Assisting agencies included Gary police, Lake County CSI and Lake County Metro Homicide Unit.

