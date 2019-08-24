GARY — A 43-year-old man died in a homicide early Friday, according to the Lake County coroner.
Joseph H. Wagner Jr., of Gary, died in the 4000 block of Martin Luther King Dr. from gunshot wounds, according to a release from the Lake County coroner's office.
The coroner's office was dispatched at 4:45 a.m. Wagner was pronounced dead at 5:30 a.m.
Assisting agencies included Gary police, Lake County CSI and Lake County Metro Homicide Unit.
