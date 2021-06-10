 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man dies from gunshot wounds suffered last week
urgent

Man dies from gunshot wounds suffered last week

police crime stock file art generic
File

GARY — A 33-year-old man found shot inside his home last week died Wednesday at a Chicago hospital, officials said.

Curtis A. Fields was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center after Gary police responded about 8 p.m. June 2 to his home in the 2600 block of Washington Street for a report of a gunshot victim, officials said.

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

Fields was pronounced dead at the Chicago hospital about 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Kristopher Adams, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This is why Mars experiences blue sunsets

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts