Man dies from gunshot wounds suffered last week

GARY — A 33-year-old man found shot inside his home last week died Wednesday at a Chicago hospital, officials said.
Curtis A. Fields was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center after Gary police responded about 8 p.m. June 2 to his home in the 2600 block of Washington Street for a report of a gunshot victim, officials said.
Fields was pronounced dead at the Chicago hospital about 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Kristopher Adams, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.