Man dies from multiple gunshot wounds, authorities say

HAMMOND — The Lake County coroner pronounced a 33-year-old Chicago man dead early Saturday after he sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
Thomas Hill was pronounced dead at 1:09 a.m. at Community Hospital in Munster. The coroner ruled his death a homicide.
Hill was involved in an unspecified incident at 173rd Street and Indianapolis Boulevard in Hammond's Woodmar section. Hammond authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
