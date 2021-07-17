 Skip to main content
Man dies from multiple gunshot wounds, authorities say
HAMMOND — The Lake County coroner pronounced a 33-year-old Chicago man dead early Saturday after he sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Thomas Hill was pronounced dead at 1:09 a.m. at Community Hospital in Munster. The coroner ruled his death a homicide.

Hill was involved in an unspecified incident at 173rd Street and Indianapolis Boulevard in Hammond's Woodmar section. Hammond authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.

