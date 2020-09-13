 Skip to main content
Man dies from multiple gunshot wounds, coroner says

Man dies from multiple gunshot wounds, coroner says

Generic police car stock

GARY — A man was pronounced dead late Saturday after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds in a homicide, the Lake County Coroner said.

The male, currently listed as a John Doe, was found in the 700 block of Harrison Street. The coroner pronounced him dead at 10:40 p.m.

Gary Police and Fire and Lake County CSI also assisted at the scene.

Check back at nwi.com for more updates as they become available.

