Man dies from multiple gunshot wounds, coroner says

GARY — A man was pronounced dead late Saturday after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds in a homicide, the Lake County Coroner said.
The male, currently listed as a John Doe, was found in the 700 block of Harrison Street. The coroner pronounced him dead at 10:40 p.m.
Gary Police and Fire and Lake County CSI also assisted at the scene.
Check back at nwi.com for more updates as they become available.
