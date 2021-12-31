 Skip to main content
Man dies in rollover crash Thursday, police say
Man dies in rollover crash Thursday, police say

GARY — One person died following a wreck in which a vehicle rolled over while traveling on Grant Street Thursday afternoon, police said. 

The victim has been identified as David Dillon, 67, of Gary, according to a report from Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey. Dillon was pronounced dead at 12:38 p.m. at 25th Avenue and Grant Street in Gary. 

Gary police responded to the single-vehicle crash. 

Dillon was driving a black Jeep Cherokee north on Grant Street, when he struck two poles and his vehicle rolled over, said Gary Cmdr. Jack Hamady. 

Police said that Dillon was known to have medical issues and that speed was a factor in the crash. 

The Lake County Coroner's office, Gary Police Department, Gary Fire Department/EMS and Indiana State Police Accident Reconstruction convened to investigate the scene. 

