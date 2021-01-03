Man dies of multiple injuries following crash in Calumet City

LANSING — A 67-year-old Lansing man died early Saturday morning following a vehicle collision in Calumet City.
The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the man as Johnnie Jones.
The medical examiner said Jones died of complications from multiple injuries sustained in the crash.
Calumet City police did not immediately respond to a request for additional information about the location or cause of collision.
Records show Jones was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois, where he died at 3:08 a.m.
