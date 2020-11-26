Man dragged 2 officers with SUV, ran over one of them, court records allege

CROWN POINT — A man awoke a Dyer couple about 5:10 a.m. Monday by repeatedly ringing their doorbell, dragged two sheriff's officers with his SUV and ran over one of them and was arrested in St. John while attempting to change a flat tire, court records allege.

Ernest L. Hoover Jr., of Chicago, left the Dyer couple's home before police arrived, but he returned about 6:15 a.m. and again began repeatedly ringing their doorbell and walking back and forth from their porch to a Cadillac SUV parked in their driveway in the 15000 block of West 103rd Avenue, court records state.

The couple again called police, and Lake County sheriff's Officer Alex Gallegos arrived and began talking with Hoover, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

Gallegos determined Hoover had an active warrant in Lake County and attempted to take Hoover into custody, but Hoover ran from him, records state.

Sheriff's Officer Michael Maggi arrived as Hoover struggled with Gallegos, and Maggi began attempting to help Gallegos arrest Hoover.

Hoover was able to get back in the SUV and accelerated in reverse, dragging both officers for several feet until they fell off, records allege.