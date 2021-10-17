Man drags officer with car; leads chase from Lake Station to Chicago, police say

LAKE STATION — A chase from Lake Station ended with a crash in Chicago after a man dragged an officer with his vehicle, police said.

At 6:45 p.m. Saturday a Lake Station officer was working a Lake County DUI grant, which targets aggressive and unsafe driving, when he saw a vehicle with expired tags in the 2100 block of Ripley Street, said Lake Station Assistant Chief Brian Williams.

The officer pulled the vehicle over and told the driver his license was suspended, asking him to step out of his vehicle. Williams said the officer noticed the driver was acting strange and the driver said he had drugs in his possession.

The officer found the narcotics and as he was placing the driver in handcuffs, the driver fled back inside his vehicle.

As the suspect drove away, he dragged the officer with him and nearly struck several other vehicles, Williams said. The officer was not injured.

From there, the man led a pursuit on Interstate 80/94 into Illinois where he crashed his vehicle at South Marquette Avenue and South Anthony Avenue in Chicago.

He is being held by authorities in Illinois pending charges and extradition back to Indiana. His identity will be released pending charges.