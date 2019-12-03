{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK - Police (Ford Interceptor)
John J. Watkins, The Times

CHICAGO — Authorities say a man dressed as a Chicago police officer robbed a currency exchange after barging into the store and telling an employee he was armed.

Chicago police say the man entered the store Monday night in the city’s Streeterville neighborhood wearing a Chicago Police Department uniform, including a baseball cap, long-sleeve button-up shirt and reflective vest. He was also wearing a surgical mask.

Police say the man approached a 22-year-old woman who worked at the store, implied that he had a gun and announced that it was a robbery.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

The woman gave the robber an unknown amount of cash inside a bag, and the man fled.

Police were searching for the robbery suspect.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.