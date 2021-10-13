Man drives into fence while fleeing, apprehended by K-9, police say

HOBART — After crashing into a fence, a man fled on foot from police only to be apprehended by Hobart K-9 Hatchet soon after, police said.

At 1:50 p.m. Wednesday a Hobart officer was monitoring traffic during a seatbelt grant initiative near Ridge Road and Wilson Street, according to a news release from Hobart Capt. James Gonzales.

After spotting a vehicle speeding by and noticing the driver wasn't wearing a seat belt, the officer activated his lights and tried to pull the vehicle over, however the driver refused to stop.

As the officer followed behind, the driver crashed into a fence at 515 North Wisconsin St. and ran away from the wreck. A woman who was in the passenger seat also got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

More police were called to the scene and the driver was captured soon after by an officer and police dog Hatchet. The passenger was also found and taken into custody by the other officers.

The driver was treated for minor injuries from being apprehended by the police dog and was released by medics on scene to authorities. Police also discovered the driver had an active arrest warrant for burglary in LaPorte County.