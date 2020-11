Man drives through fence, crashes into pool, officials say

MUNSTER — A man was arrested after driving his car into an in-ground pool, firefighters said.

At 7:55 p.m. Tuesday first responders were called to a crash into a residential yard in the 8000 block of Kooy Drive, said Munster Fire Chief Dave Pelc.

For unknown reasons, the driver crashed through a fence and ended up with his vehicle stuck all the way inside of an in-ground pool, Pelc said. The family had just reportedly installed the pool this last summer, he said.

No one suffered injuries at the scene, firefighters reported. First responders had to call a specialized tow truck to get the vehicle out the pool.

The man was arrested and toxicology reports are pending. Pelc said at this time, it is suspected that impaired driving may have been a factor in the crash.

