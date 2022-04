Man dropped keys, credit cards while fleeing homicide scene, court records state

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man dropped his keys after fatally shooting a Chicago man Friday outside a Hammond smoke shop, hid his florescent green jacket in a garbage can as he fled the scene and dropped his credit cards on the ground when he returned to retrieve the jacket, court records state.

Marcus A. Ross, 28, was taken into custody Saturday after Hammond officers went to his apartment with a search warrant and found him outside waiting for his landlord to deliver a key to him, Lake Criminal Court records state.

He's accused of shooting Zachery S. Smith, 27, of Chicago, about 1:45 p.m. Friday outside the Oasis Smoke Shop, 5535 State Line Ave., after an earlier confrontation where Smith pointed a gun at him while the two exchanged words. The gunfire damaged a car, which was occupied by a woman.

Ross told a magistrate he planned to hire a private attorney during an initial appearance Wednesday. The magistrate entered preliminary pleas of not guilty on his behalf to charges of murder and criminal recklessness.

Mychael A. Thomas, 27, of East Chicago, was wanted on charges of murder and criminal recklessness.

She's accused of dropping Ross off just before the shooting and helping him flee the crime scene in her gray Acura MDX, which has Arkansas license plates.

Hammond police were dispatched to State Line Avenue and Pulaski Road after Smith, who had been shot in his chest, right leg and left knee, got into his black Ford Fusion, drove north several blocks and rear-ended another car near Franciscan Health hospital, causing the Ford to overturn in the middle of State Line Avenue, records state.

Smith was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

Police gathered surveillance video from multiple locations that showed Ross and Thomas arrive in Thomas' Acura outside the smoke shop, according to court documents.

Smith exited the smoke shop, took two handguns from his pants pockets, walked up to the Acura, pointed one of the guns at Ross, argued with Ross and got into his Ford Fusion, records state.

Thomas and Ross left, but they were seen driving by the smoke shop about three minutes later. The Acura traveled out of camera view, and Ross appeared wearing a fluorescent green jacket less than a minute later and fired four shots at Smith, records allege.

Ross ran a distance south, turned around and fired about five more shots at Smith, according to documents. Surveillance video showed something fall from the pocket of his green jacket. The item was later determined to be keys, records state.

Thomas then allegedly drove by the crime scene looking for Ross.

Another camera showed Ross place the green jacket in a garbage can in an alley behind Carroll Street, records state.

About 7 minutes later, Ross returned driving the Acura and removed the jacket from the garbage can, documents allege.

As he got back into the car, several items fell from the jacket's pocket onto the ground. Police later determined those items included Ross' credit card and a fuel card issued to Ross by his and Thomas' employer, records state.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.